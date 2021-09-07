A word from our sponsors: Interested in taking the H&R Block Tax Course?

Note: The following is a paid announcement from H&R Block of Paddock Lake and Twin Lakes — DH
Do you have a great eye for detail? Love numbers and helping people? Take our tax preparation course and you could become a first-year tax professional. If you’ve prepared taxes before, our Tax Knowledge Assessment could lead to a career at H&R Block. Click the link below and check it out for yourself.
The Income Tax Course is offered with no charge for tuition or course fees. Students are required to purchase course materials in all states except for New York and Tennessee, where the purchase of some materials is optional. Course materials are offered for $149 in most states.
Tax classes are offered August through November. With the H&R Block Income Tax Course, you can
learn how to prepare taxes. Classes are offered in-person or in our Virtual Classroom that can be
accessed from your home. The enrollment window will soon close, so hurry and enroll now!!