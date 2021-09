Note: This is a paid announcement from Old Settlers Oktoberfest Inc. — DH

Old Settlers Oktoberfest is back for 2021!

The annual event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 11 from noon to 8 p.m. at Old Settlers County Park in Paddock Lake.

Old Settlers Oktoberfest along with Kenosha County Fire & Rescue personnel will hold a 9-11 memorial service starting at 11:45 a.m. at Old Settlers Park near the pavilion.

Here is the rest of the schedule for this free admission family event: