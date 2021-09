Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 10:47 a.m., Salem Lakes Fie/Rescue units are responding for a report of a spill in about the 6900 block of 238th Avenue in Paddock Lake.

Per dispatch: A gas spill, possibly on the lake, was reported.

UPDATE 10:52 a.m. — Units on the scene investigating. No sign of spill found at launch.

UPDATE 10:56 a.m. — Salem Lakes command reports no problem found. Units clearing the scene and returning to quarters.