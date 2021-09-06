Agenda: Twin Lakes Village Board committee of the whole, special board and lake district commissioners meeting Sept. 7, 2021

The Twin Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole meeting and a special board meeting Tuesday at Village Hall starting at 6:30 p.m. The same individuals are also scheduled to meet as the Lake District Commissioners between the two Village Board meetings.

Among the agenda items for the committee of the whole meeting are:

Presentation by Kenosha County Highway Department on repaving East Lakeshore Drive (County Highway EM).

Consideration of a motion to approve a quote from Bureau of Correctional Enterprises for burn ban and slow no wake signage in an amount not to exceed $865.44.

Discussion regarding Whispering Oaks sidewalks.

Discussion regarding disturbances from Dirt Bikes.

Consideration of a motion to approve various requests by the Twin Lakes Chamber related to Harvest Fest on September 25th, including a Temporary Class “B” / “Class B” Retailer’s License.

Among the agenda items for the Lake District meeting are:

Consideration of a motion to approve removing the USGS monitoring device from Lake Mary

Consideration of a motion to approve an annual agreement with U.S. Geological Survey for two monitoring devices in an amount not to exceed $11,000.

On the agenda for the special board meeting is:

Consideration of a motion to approve a quote from Wanasek for storm sewer work in an amount not to exceed $12,150.