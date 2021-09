Wisconsin Visual Artists interpret the theme of “Transitions” in new show opening September 12 Wisconsin Visual Artists interpret the theme of “Transitions” in new show opening September 12 was first posted on September 3, 2021 at 9:08 am.©2021 "Local News I Racine County Eye - Racine, Wisconsin". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then […] Racine County Eye

Kenosha County Suffrage Celebration Rescheduled for Sept. 8 Kenosha County Suffrage Celebration Rescheduled for Sept. 8 was first posted on September 2, 2021 at 9:52 am.©2021 "Local News I Racine County Eye - Racine, Wisconsin". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright […] Racine County Eye

Grace Lutheran Church Hosting Pop-Up COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic; $120 Incentive Available Grace Lutheran Church Hosting Pop-Up COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic; $120 Incentive Available was first posted on August 31, 2021 at 4:42 pm.©2021 "Local News I Racine County Eye - Racine, Wisconsin". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is […] Racine County Eye

Kenosha Creative Space Announces Partnership with Plywood People Kenosha Creative Space Announces Partnership with Plywood People was first posted on August 24, 2021 at 9:01 am.©2021 "Local News I Racine County Eye - Racine, Wisconsin". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright […] Racine County Eye