Units responding to alarm in Paddock Lake

Sep 4th, 2021
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 9:20 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding to an alarm in the 6000 block of 236th Avenue in Paddock Lake.

Per dispatch: This is being reported as a carbon monoxide alarm.

