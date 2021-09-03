Kenosha County COVID-19 update Sept. 3, 2021: 17,264 positives

Kenosha County COVID-19 vaccination status /Kenosha County Division of Health

﻿

Note: All numbers are cumulative since data started being reported in early 2020, unless otherwise noted. — DH

Kenosha County Public Heath is reporting 17,264 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Friday. That’s 36 more than Thursday. There have been 319 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. Kenosha County Public Health is reporting 87,252 negative test results.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting a positive rate of 10,287/100,000 people and a 1.9 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Friday.

In Kenosha County, 49.48 percent of the population has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination and 46.18 percent are fully vaccinated as of Friday.

Kenosha County Public Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Thursday:

Bristol — 473 cases

Paddock Lake — 312 cases

Salem Lakes — 1,218 cases (3 more than Thursday)

Randall — 280 cases

Twin Lakes — 470 cases (2 more than Thursday)

Wheatland — 272 cases

Paris — 112 cases

Brighton — 129 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 667,455 positive tests and 3,172,374 negative tests with 7,652 deaths statewide as of Friday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there have been 67,109 positives as of Thursday.