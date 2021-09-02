Kenosha County COVID-19 update Sept. 2, 2021: 17,228 positives

Kenosha County COVID-19 vaccination status /Kenosha County Division of Health

﻿

Note: All numbers are cumulative since data started being reported in early 2020, unless otherwise noted. — DH

Kenosha County Public Heath is reporting 17,228 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Thursday. That’s 56 more than Wednesday. There have been 319 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. Kenosha County Public Health is reporting 87,124 negative test results.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting a positive rate of 10,265/100,000 people and a 1.9 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Thursday.

In Kenosha County, 49.37 percent of the population has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination and 46.10 percent are fully vaccinated as of Thursday.

Kenosha County Public Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Thursday:

Bristol — 473 cases (1 more than Wednesday)

Paddock Lake — 312 cases

Salem Lakes — 1,215 cases (8 more than Wednesday)

Randall — 280 cases (1 more than Wednesday)

Twin Lakes — 468 cases (1 more than Wednesday)

Wheatland — 272 cases

Paris — 112 cases

Brighton — 129 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 665,473 positive tests and 3,167,364 negative tests with 7,638 deaths statewide as of Thursday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there have been 66,897 positives as of Thursday.