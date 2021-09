An emergency bridge repair is closing Highway JB as of Thursday and for an undetermined length of time.

Highway JB (31st Street) is closed at the Fox River bridge about a quarter mile east of Highway 83 in Wheatland.

The scope of the work is pending based on engineering recommendations, says a county news release. There is no timetable for reopening the road at this time.

A posted detour is routing drivers around the area via highways 83, 50 and W.