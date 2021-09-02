A word from our sponsors: Register now for 12 week 9 Hole Tuesday Golf League at Westosha Sports Complex

Note: This is a paid announcement from Westosha Sports Complex — DH

12 week 9 Hole Tuesday Golf League at Westosha Sports Complex in Silver Lake starts 10/18/21. Se schedule located at the bottom. 2 installment payments of $140. First is required date of signing up, second due week of 11/1/21.

First come first served get choice of 5:00 or 7:00 tee time. Days of the week available are Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday.An average is established after playing 36 holes. Once established we will apply handicap to the first 4 weeks. Handicap is your average minus 37. Averages will be on a rolling 6 weeks. A different 9 will be played each week. Tee boxes: Men – Blue, Ladies – Red, 60 Years or older – White. Putting will be set up as a gimmie within 6 feet. Putting can be done from any spot within the simulator. If you are not on the green you must putt from a point even with the tee. When in the sand you must use the #5 blue tee. Total Net score for your lowest 10 rounds will decide winner of the league Any missed weeks must be made up no later than 7 days before the final day of league play, and can only be made up during the week, NO WEEKENDS unless you pay for the simulator time. If missing weeks are not made up you forfeit and can not win any prize money. We will allow 1 make up round per season, any more than that you will need to pay for the simulator time. $5 per week per player will go towards prize pool 1st(40%), 2nd(30%), 3rd(20%), and last place(10%) will be awarded prize money.

Dates of play: 10/18, 10/25, 11/1, 11/8, 11/15, 11/29, 12/6, 12/13, 1/3, 1/10, 1/17, 1/31.

Call to reserve your spot 262-885-6110.