No more traffic barrels in Paddock Lake

The various types of traffic control devices that have been restricting lane usage and certain turns on Highway 50 (75th Street) through Paddock Lake this summer are gone as of Tuesday evening(maybe it was even earlier; I admit I had not been on the road Monday or earlier Tuesday).

Work on the We Energies projects that necessitated the traffic control is apparently complete, returning the road to normal navigation.

However, east and west of Paddock Lake state Department of Transportation work on resurfacing Highway 50 continues and lane usage is still restricted there.