Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 11 a.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units are responding for a report of a fire in the 9600 block of 136th Avenue.

Per dispatch: This is being reported as a possible brush fire.

UPDATE 11:09 a.m. — Bristol command reports fire not located yet. All units still responding can do so on a non-emergency basis.

UPDATE 11:13 a.m. — Source of report located. Command says it is a permitted burn. All units returning to quarters.