Kenosha County COVID-19 update Aug. 31, 2021: 17,127 positives

Kenosha County COVID-19 vaccination status /Kenosha County Division of Health

﻿

Note: All numbers are cumulative since data started being reported in early 2020, unless otherwise noted. — DH

Kenosha County Public Heath is reporting 17,127 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Tuesday. That’s 32 more than Monday. There have been 310 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County, one more than Monday. Kenosha County Public Health is reporting 86,813 negative test results.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting a positive rate of 10,205/100,000 people and a 1.9 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Tuesday.

In Kenosha County, 40.15 percent of the population has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination and 45.90 percent are fully vaccinated as of Tuesday.

Kenosha County Public Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Friday:

Bristol — 468 cases (1 more than Monday)

Paddock Lake — 312 cases

Salem Lakes — 1,204 cases (5 more than Monday)

Randall — 278 cases (1 more than Monday)

Twin Lakes — 466 cases (3 more than Monday)

Wheatland — 271 cases

Paris — 112 cases (1 more than Monday)

Brighton — 129 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 661,239 positive tests and 3,155,277 negative tests with 7,599 deaths statewide as of Tuesday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there have been 66,505 positives as of Tuesday.