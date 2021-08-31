Aug. 31, 2021 lake test results: Lilly Lake beach closed to swimming; DeWitt Park at caution

Lilly Lake Beach is closed to swimming and DeWitt Park beach on Silver Lake is under a swim caution after testing Monday by Kenosha County Public Health showed elevated E.coli levels there.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate a E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

The results from Monday that prompted the closure and caution were:

Lilly Lake – 1,733 E.coli/100 mL

DeWitt Park beach – 548 E.coli/100 mL

Lilly Lake Beach was scheduled to be re-sampled Tuesday. DeWitt Park beach is not scheduled to be resampled,

This is the last week of the year for E.coli lake testing.

Other testing results from this week as reported by the Kenosha County Division of Health (except where noted) are:

Salem Lakes – Silver Lake County Park beach 4 E.coli/100 mL; Silver Lake DeWitt Park 548 E.coli/100mL; Lake Shangri-la 220th Ct. 7 E.coli/100 mL; Lake Shangri-la 2nd Ave. 2 E.coli/100mL; Center Lake 12 E.coli/100 mL; Camp Lake 146 E.coli/100 mL; Hooker Lake Boat Launch 37 E.coli/100 mL; Rock Lake 10 E.coli/100mL.

Paddock Lake — Old Settlers County Park beach 23 E.coli/100 mL; Hoag Park 23 E.coli/100 mL; North Shore Association 11 E.coli/100 mL; PHLA beach 21 E.coli/100mL; PHLA Diving Board 42 E.coli/100 mL.

Wheatland — Lilly Lake 1733 E.coli/100 mL.

Bristol — Lake George 101st St 25 E.coli/100mL; Lake George 187th Ave. 82 E.coli/100mL.

Twin Lakes — Lance Park on Lake Mary 12 E.coli/100 mL; Lucille 2 E.coli/100mL; Musial 214 E.coli/100mL; Sunset 4 E.coli/100mL.

Randall — (as reported by town of Randall) Powers Lake beach 22 E.coli/100 mL.; Fox Park Beach 13 E.coli/100mL.