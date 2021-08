Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 8:15 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units are responding to a crash at Highways 45 and 50 in Bristol.

Per dispatch. One vehicle rolled over.

UPDATE 8:16 p.m. — Incident command requests Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue respond with an ambulance.

UPDATE 8:19 p.m. — Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue responding with an ambulance.

UPDATE 8:52 p.m. — Bristol command releases all units still at the scene to clear and return to quarters.