Units responding for crash in Bristol

Aug 30th, 2021
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 7:26 a.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units are responding to a crash at Highway 45 and Highway C in Bristol.

Per dispatch: Injuries being reported.

UPDATE about 7:29 a.m. — Fire unit arriving on scene reports two vehicle involved.

