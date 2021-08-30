Units responding for crash in Bristol

At about 7:26 a.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units are responding to a crash at Highway 45 and Highway C in Bristol.
Per dispatch: Injuries being reported.
UPDATE about 7:29 a.m. — Fire unit arriving on scene reports two vehicle involved.
