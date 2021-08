Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 7:14 p.m., Twin Lakes Fire Department and Twin Lakes Police officers are responding to a report of an alarm in the 1600 block of Wilmot Avenue in Twin Lakes.

Per dispatch: This was an activated fire alarm. Residents are evacuated.

UPDATE 7:33 p.m. — Fire command reports no fire found. Alarm reset. Units returning to quarters.