Kenosha County COVID-19 update Aug. 30, 2021: 17,095 positives

Kenosha County COVID-19 vaccination status /Kenosha County Division of Health

Note: All numbers are cumulative since data started being reported in early 2020, unless otherwise noted. — DH

Kenosha County Public Heath is reporting 17,095 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Monday. That’s 116 more than Friday. There have been 318 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. Kenosha County Public Health is reporting 86,721 negative test results.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting a positive rate of 10,186/100,000 people and a 1.9 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Monday.

In Kenosha County, 49.07 percent of the population has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination and 45.83 percent are fully vaccinated as of Monday.

Kenosha County Public Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Monday:

Bristol — 467 cases (5 more than Friday)

Paddock Lake — 312 cases (3 more than Friday)

Salem Lakes — 1,199 cases (13 more than Friday)

Randall — 277 cases (1 more than Friday)

Twin Lakes — 463 cases (6 more than Friday)

Wheatland — 271 cases

Paris — 111 cases

Brighton — 129 cases (4 more than Friday)

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 659,323 positive tests and 3,151,927 negative tests with 7,584 deaths statewide as of Monday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there have been 66,312 positives as of Monday