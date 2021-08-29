The Twin Lakes Area Chamber and Business Association 2021 Business in the Park and Car Show took place Saturday, on Main St. Twin Lakes. About 100 cars were entered. Various vendors lined the sidewalk. The Chamber sold hot dogs or brats, chips and soda or water for concessions.
- Best in Show – Dale Schneider, 1933 Pontiac 601-8
- 1940+ – Ryan Schackelford, 1946 Willy’s CJ2A
- 1950’s & 60’s – Jack Ester, 1956 Chevy Bel Air
- 1970’s & 80’s – Michael Brahm, 1970 Ford Mustang
- 1990’s & 00’s – Judy Saban, 1996 Cobra Excaliber
- 2010 – new – David Perion, 2014 Chevy Corvette
- Most Unique – Paul Anderson, 1974 Karmann Ghia
- Motorcycle – Amie Kelly, 1964 Harley Topper