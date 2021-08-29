Business in the Park

Aug 29th, 2021
by Earlene Frederick.

The Twin Lakes Area Chamber and Business Association 2021 Business in the Park and Car Show took place Saturday, on Main St. Twin Lakes. About 100 cars were entered. Various vendors lined the sidewalk. The Chamber sold hot dogs or brats, chips and soda or water for concessions.

  • Best in Show – Dale Schneider, 1933 Pontiac 601-8
  • 1940+ – Ryan Schackelford, 1946 Willy’s CJ2A
  • 1950’s & 60’s – Jack Ester, 1956 Chevy Bel Air
  • 1970’s & 80’s – Michael Brahm, 1970 Ford Mustang
  • 1990’s & 00’s – Judy Saban, 1996 Cobra Excaliber
  • 2010 – new – David Perion, 2014 Chevy Corvette
  • Most Unique – Paul Anderson, 1974 Karmann Ghia
  • Motorcycle – Amie Kelly, 1964 Harley Topper
Best in Show Dale Schneider, Twin Lakes, with his 1933 Pontiac 601-8. He’s had it for about a month
and a half. He bought it at an estate sale in Florida. It has about 27,000 miles.
Paul Anderson, Twin Lakes, winner of Most Unique with his 1974 Karmann Ghia. He bought the car, new.

