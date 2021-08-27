Kenosha County COVID-19 update Aug. 27, 2021: 16,979 positives

Kenosha County COVID-19 vaccination status /Kenosha County Division of Health

﻿

Note: All numbers are cumulative since data started being reported in early 2020, unless otherwise noted. — DH

Kenosha County Public Heath is reporting 16,979 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Friday. That’s 50 more than Thursday. There have been 318 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. Kenosha County Public Health is reporting 86,416 negative test results.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting a positive rate of 10,118/100,000 people and a 1.9 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Friday.

In Kenosha County, 48.85 percent of the population has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination and 45.62 percent are fully vaccinated as of Friday.

Kenosha County Public Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Friday:

Bristol — 462 cases (26 more than June 29)

Paddock Lake — 309 cases (30 more than June 29)

Salem Lakes — 1,186 cases (103 more than June 29)

Randall — 276 cases (36 more than June 29)

Twin Lakes — 457 cases (36 more than June 29)

Wheatland — 271 cases (16 more than June 29)

Paris — 111 cases (8 more than June 29)

Brighton — 125 cases (7 more than June 29)

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average (Note: Moving average has been restarted as of Aug. 4, 2021 — DH):

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 655,667 positive tests and 3,140,267 negative tests with 7,577 deaths statewide as of Friday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there have been 65,902 positives as of Friday.