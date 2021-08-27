Aug. 27, 2021 lake test results: DeWitt Park to remain closed to swimming over weekend

Aug 27th, 2021
by Darren Hillock.

DeWitt Park beach on Silver Lake will remain closed to swimming over the weekend after resampling Thursday by Kenosha Public Health continued to show elevated E.Coli levels there.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate a E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

Thursday’s test result for DeWitt Park beach was 1,733 E.coli/100 mL

The beach will remain closed to swimming until regular testing resumes early next week.

