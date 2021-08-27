A word from our sponsors: St. Alphonsus Parish disposing of office, school and other items at Aug. 22 and 29 viewings

Note: This is a paid announcement from St. Alphonsus Parish — DH

We wish to invite all parishioners and their friends. (spread the word!), that we are currently disposing of items from the recently demolished Rectory, as well as items from the school building that are no longer needed in our classrooms or offices. Please consider stopping over to St. Alphonsus on Sunday August 22 from 10:00am to 11:30am and Sunday August 29 from 10:00am-11:30am to browse. None of the items will be priced, but we hope you will find it easy to make a donation for the items you wish to take. We have office desks, office chairs and office items. Many school items (books, board games, pencils etc.). We have household items such as dishes, pots, pans, utensils. We also have some outdoor equipment. Why not stop in and browse? Viewing of these items will take place on the main floor of the school building, in the Cream House and the Cream house garage. Each buyer will be responsible to remove any larger items purchased at their own cost by Monday September 6, 2021. Any items left over after the sale will be donated to various charitable organizations as their needs require. If you have questions, please do not hesitate to contact Pat Vos at: 262-210-8482 or the parish office at: 262-537-4370. We will have signs posted on those days to help direct you.