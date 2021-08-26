Demolition Derby

Sunday afternoon at the fair was filled with the sights and sounds of the demo derby.

B8 Phil Burrow Kenosha

B3 Matt Burrow Salem Lakes

T18 Tom Boyd Salem Lakes

113 Dylan Moss Lake Villa

426 John Moss Gages Lake

PBR Nick Parr Sturtevant 6th

4WD Ryan Dillow Hainesville 2nd

43 Garrett Doepgen Sturtevant 3rd

813 Joe Vash Racine

80 Steven Vash Racine 5th

45 Roger Williams Kenosha

71 Andy Die Burlington 1st

96 Tyler Siegman Milwaukee

51T Shane Knarr Grayslake 4th

M-00 Arial Sherwood Racine

812 Donny Meronek Caledonia

17 Jeremy Dawley Burlington 2nd

22 Toby Riek Genoa 3rd

245 Joe Powell Kenosha

77 Joe Holterman Jr Muskego 4th

466 Jake Holterman Muskego 1st

30 Plus Bryce Vernezze Bristol

728 Garrett Eidsor Trevor

1 Linda Lubotsky Greenfield

928 Ron Mentek Jr Kenosha 5th

319 Sr Joe Hawkins Bristol

142 Mike Flemming Kenosha 6th

Justin Fandry Franksville 1st

Jesse Johnson Lake Geneva 2nd

Brandon Owens Burlington 3rd

Jesse Johnson of Lake Geneva, driving a ’72 Lincoln Town Car, was awarded the event’s Crowd Pleaser award.