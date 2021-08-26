Demolition Derby

Aug 26th, 2021
by Earlene Frederick.

Sunday afternoon at the fair was filled with the sights and sounds of the demo derby.

  • B8 Phil Burrow Kenosha
  • B3 Matt Burrow Salem Lakes
  • T18 Tom Boyd Salem Lakes
  • 113 Dylan Moss Lake Villa
  • 426 John Moss Gages Lake
  • PBR Nick Parr Sturtevant 6th
  • 4WD Ryan Dillow Hainesville 2nd
  • 43 Garrett Doepgen Sturtevant 3rd
  • 813 Joe Vash Racine
  • 80 Steven Vash Racine 5th
  • 45 Roger Williams Kenosha
  • 71 Andy Die Burlington 1st
  • 96 Tyler Siegman Milwaukee
  • 51T Shane Knarr Grayslake 4th
  • M-00 Arial Sherwood Racine
  • 812 Donny Meronek Caledonia
  • 17 Jeremy Dawley Burlington 2nd
  • 22 Toby Riek Genoa 3rd
  • 245 Joe Powell Kenosha
  • 77 Joe Holterman Jr Muskego 4th
  • 466 Jake Holterman Muskego 1st
  • 30 Plus Bryce Vernezze Bristol
  • 728 Garrett Eidsor Trevor
  • 1 Linda Lubotsky Greenfield
  • 928 Ron Mentek Jr Kenosha 5th
  • 319 Sr Joe Hawkins Bristol
  • 142 Mike Flemming Kenosha 6th
  • Justin Fandry Franksville 1st
  • Jesse Johnson Lake Geneva 2nd
  • Brandon Owens Burlington 3rd

Jesse Johnson of Lake Geneva, driving a ’72 Lincoln Town Car, was awarded the event’s Crowd Pleaser award.

Share69
Tweet
69 Shares

Posted in: Uncategorized.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives