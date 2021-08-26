Demolition Derby

Sunday afternoon at the fair was filled with the sights and sounds of the demo derby.
- B8 Phil Burrow Kenosha
- B3 Matt Burrow Salem Lakes
- T18 Tom Boyd Salem Lakes
- 113 Dylan Moss Lake Villa
- 426 John Moss Gages Lake
- PBR Nick Parr Sturtevant 6th
- 4WD Ryan Dillow Hainesville 2nd
- 43 Garrett Doepgen Sturtevant 3rd
- 813 Joe Vash Racine
- 80 Steven Vash Racine 5th
- 45 Roger Williams Kenosha
- 71 Andy Die Burlington 1st
- 96 Tyler Siegman Milwaukee
- 51T Shane Knarr Grayslake 4th
- M-00 Arial Sherwood Racine
- 812 Donny Meronek Caledonia
- 17 Jeremy Dawley Burlington 2nd
- 22 Toby Riek Genoa 3rd
- 245 Joe Powell Kenosha
- 77 Joe Holterman Jr Muskego 4th
- 466 Jake Holterman Muskego 1st
- 30 Plus Bryce Vernezze Bristol
- 728 Garrett Eidsor Trevor
- 1 Linda Lubotsky Greenfield
- 928 Ron Mentek Jr Kenosha 5th
- 319 Sr Joe Hawkins Bristol
- 142 Mike Flemming Kenosha 6th
- Justin Fandry Franksville 1st
- Jesse Johnson Lake Geneva 2nd
- Brandon Owens Burlington 3rd
Jesse Johnson of Lake Geneva, driving a ’72 Lincoln Town Car, was awarded the event’s Crowd Pleaser award.