A word from our sponsors: Business in the Park and car show in Twin Lakes Aug. 28

Business in the Park, hosted by the Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association, will return to downtown Twin Lakes on Saturday, Aug. 28.
Business in the Park is where the village, community and business unite for a one-day extravaganza.
A whole day of family fun includes:
- Business Booths
- Craft/Retail Vendor Booths
- Car Show with a MOTORCYCLE CATEGORY!
- Food
- Kids area with activities, games
- Raffle
- Spinning Wheel Prize
- Twin Lakes Police Dept. & Twin Lakes Fire Dept.
- Randall Fire Dept.
- Twin Lakes Area Food Pantry Food Drive
- The Sharing Center Clothes, Shoes & School Supply Drive. Put your donations for the Twin Lakes Food Pantry and The Sharing Center in the labeled barrels.
Contact the chamber for applications for the Business, Craft and retail booths and the Car Show applications at info@twinlakeschamber.com