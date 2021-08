After 30 years of being charge of the Education Building at the Kenosha County Fair, Dennis Floeter has retired. Sunday was his last day. He took over from his father, Earl Floeter.

Dennis will be spending his time up north, keeping busy.

A plaque will be hung in honor of Dennis Floeter, and his years of service.

The new person running the Education building will be Amanda Boss.

Amanda Boss was a recent Fairest of the Fair. She is currently a teacher and is working on her masters in education.