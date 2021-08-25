Aug. 25, 2021 lake test results: DeWitt Park Beach closed; closure and caution lifted for Rock Lake and PHLA

Aug 25th, 2021
by Darren Hillock.

DeWitt Park Beach on Silver Lake remains closed to swimming after resampling Tuesday by Kenosha County Public Health showed elevated E.coli levels there

A swimming closure was lifted for Rock Lake and a swim caution lifted for Paddock Hooker Lakes Association beach after resampling Tuesday by Kenosha County Public Health showed a return to normal E.coli levels there.

The Tuesday test that resulted in the continuation of the swim closure at DeWitt Park beach was 1,414 E.coli/100 mL.

DeWitt Park beach was scheduled to be resampled Wednesday.

The Tuesday test that’s resulted in the lifting of the closure and swim caution were:

  • Rock Lake – 5 E.coli/10 mL
  • PHLA – 4 E.coli/100 mL
