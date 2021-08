PmPhoto by Jon Fletcher via stock.xchng

At about 4:15 p.m., We Energies is reporting a power outage affecting 413 customers centered in the Paddock Lake area.

No cause is being reported at this time.

UPDATE about 5:15 p.m. — We now reports crew assigned to this outage and an estimated restoration time of 7 p.m.

UPDATE about 6:10 p.m. — Power restored at westofthei.com HQ in Paddock Lake.