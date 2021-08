/Photo by Son Tran via stock.xchng

Calvary UCC Women’s Fellowship is hosting a salad luncheon Aug. 26 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the church.

Adults are $10 and children $5. Includes chocolate fountain.

Thee also will be raffles and prizes.

Calvary UCC is located at 1511 Wilmot Ave., Twin Lakes.