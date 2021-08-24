Aug. 24, 2021 lake test results: DeWitt Park Beach & Rock Lake closed to swimming; PHLA at caution

DeWitt Park Beach on Silver Lake and Rock Lake are closed to swimming and Paddock Hooker Lakes Association beach is under a swim caution after testing by Kenosha County Public Health showed elevated E.coli levels at those locations.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate a E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

The results that prompted the closures and caution were:

DeWitt Park beach – 1,986 E.coli/100 mL

PHLA – 361 E.coli/100 mL

Rock Lake – 1,203 E.coli/100 mL

These sites were scheduled to be retested Tuesday.

Other testing results from this week as reported by the Kenosha County Division of Health (except where noted) are:

Salem Lakes – Silver Lake County Park beach 11 E.coli/100 mL; Silver Lake DeWitt Park 1,986 E.coli/100mL; Lake Shangri-la 220th Ct. 6 E.coli/100 mL; Center Lake 2 E.coli/100 mL; Camp Lake 96 E.coli/100 mL; Hooker Lake Boat Launch 5 E.coli/100 mL; Rock Lake 1,203 E.coli/100mL.

Paddock Lake — Old Settlers County Park beach 23 E.coli/100 mL; Hoag Park 46 E.coli/100 mL; North Shore Association 6 E.coli/100 mL; PHLA beach 361 E.coli/100mL; PHLA Diving Board 22 E.coli/100 mL.

Wheatland — Lilly Lake 3 E.coli/100 mL.

Twin Lakes — Lance Park on Lake Mary 9 E.coli/100 mL

Randall — (as reported by town of Randall) Powers Lake beach 1 E.coli/100 mL