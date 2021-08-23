2021 Kenosha County Fair Merit Award Winners in Rocketry and Shooting Sports

Here are the Merit Award winners in Rocketry and Shooting Sports for the 2021 Kenosha County Fair:
Rocketry
Chase Meyers – Overall Winner
David Ellis – Distance Junior Winner
Chase Meyers – Distance Senior winner
Liam Meyers – Written parts test Junior winner
Austin Dawson – Written parts test Senior Winner
Shooting Sports
Araya Zavacke – Most rounds shot
Daisy Deaton and Dominique Jobidon – Tied for highest Fair shoot score
Connor Zieman – Most consistant
Connor Jackson and Breanna Horton – tied for most improved
Ben Kunkel – Parts test score
Evelyn VanStraton – Junior rookie of the year
Molly Jackson – Senior rookie of the year
Molly Jackson, Carver Deaton, & Alex Lukasiewic – 3 way tie for highest average