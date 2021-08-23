2021 Kenosha County Fair Merit Award Winners in Rocketry and Shooting Sports

Aug 23rd, 2021
by Darren Hillock.

Here are the Merit Award winners in Rocketry and Shooting Sports for the 2021 Kenosha County Fair:

Rocketry
Chase Meyers – Overall Winner
David Ellis – Distance Junior Winner
Chase Meyers – Distance Senior winner
Liam Meyers – Written parts test Junior winner
Austin Dawson – Written parts test Senior Winner

Shooting Sports
Araya Zavacke – Most rounds shot
Daisy Deaton and Dominique Jobidon – Tied for highest Fair shoot score
Connor Zieman – Most consistant
Connor Jackson and Breanna Horton – tied for most improved
Ben Kunkel – Parts test score
Evelyn VanStraton – Junior rookie of the year
Molly Jackson – Senior rookie of the year
Molly Jackson, Carver Deaton, & Alex Lukasiewic – 3 way tie for highest average

