2021 Kenosha County Fair Merit Award Winners in Rocketry and Shooting Sports

Here are the Merit Award winners in Rocketry and Shooting Sports for the 2021 Kenosha County Fair:

Rocketry

Chase Meyers – Overall Winner

David Ellis – Distance Junior Winner

Chase Meyers – Distance Senior winner

Liam Meyers – Written parts test Junior winner

Austin Dawson – Written parts test Senior Winner

Shooting Sports

Araya Zavacke – Most rounds shot

Daisy Deaton and Dominique Jobidon – Tied for highest Fair shoot score

Connor Zieman – Most consistant

Connor Jackson and Breanna Horton – tied for most improved

Ben Kunkel – Parts test score

Evelyn VanStraton – Junior rookie of the year

Molly Jackson – Senior rookie of the year

Molly Jackson, Carver Deaton, & Alex Lukasiewic – 3 way tie for highest average