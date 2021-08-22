Katelyn Hannah crowned 2022 Kenosha County Fairest of the Fair

Katelyn Hannah was named the 2022 Kenosha County Fairest of the Fair at the fairgrounds in Wilmot Sunday afternoon.

Hannah, of Salem, will assume her duties in January, promoting the fair in advance and presiding over the 2022 fair.

Final judging was conducted at a event Sunday at the Creekside Stage. Each contestant performed a radio commercial and answered two randomly drawn questions. The judges — Mark Dull, Tracy Griffin and Ray Arbet — then conferred to decide the final result.

While the judges deliberated, the audience heard remarks from 2020-21 Wisconsin Fairest of the Cayley Vande Berg and Claire Fox, the 2020-21 Kenosha County Fairest of the Fair.