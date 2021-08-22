2021 Kenosha County Fair Pie Auction coverage (PHOTOS)

The annual pie auction took place Saturday night at the 2021 Kenosha County Fair in Wilmot.

At this event, bidders compete to purchase packages of items put together often with a theme of some kind. Some are donated by 4-H families, businesses and individuals. The animal barns also typically put together packages and compete against each other in a Battle of the Barns. The bidding is spirited at times and always fun

All the proceeds go to the fund that maintains the fairgrounds buildings.

Here are some more photos from the event: