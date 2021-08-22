Here are the 2021 Kenosha County Fair Education Building Best of the Best:
Special Ed:
Champion: Paris Intermediate Group 1
Reserve Champion: Paris Intermediate Group 1
4K:
Champion: Preston Behnke – Randall
Reserve Champion: Mya Carlson-Meyer – Brighton
Kindergarten:
Champion: Kendra Enright – Paris
Reserve Champion: Jax Essay – Paris
1st Grade:
Champion: Lucy Torelons – Trevor/Wilmot
Reserve Champion: Mackenzie Johnson – Bristol
2nd Grade:
Champion: Aiden Butenhoff – Bristol
Reserve Champion: Ellie Thomas – Paris
3rd Grade:
Champion: Kallie Trovillion – Randall
Reserve Champion: Caleb Engle – Paris
4th Grade:
Champion: Olivia Bustos – Randall
Reserve Co-Champion: Kherrington Campbell – Salem
Reserve Co-Champion: Olivia Sikkila – Randall
5th Grade:
Champion: Vaughan Kroeger – Paris
Reserve Champion: Xavier Jacobs – Lakewood
6th Grade:
Champion: Kennedy Hayes – Randall
Reserve Champion: Devan Schmitz – Riverview
7th Grade:
Champion: Gretta Core – Wheatland
Reserve Co-champion: Whitney Haug – Randall
Reserve Co-champion: Eleanor Bustos – Randall
8th Grade:
Champion: Lesley Velesquez – Randall
Reserve Co-champion: Morgan Rutherford – Trevor/Wilmot
Reserve Co-champion: Zoe Watanabe – Trevor/Wilmot
RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION: Gretta Core – Wheatland
OVERALL GRAND CHAMPION: Lesley Velesquez – Randall
Booth Display Grand Champion: Paris