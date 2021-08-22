2021 Kenosha County Fair Education Building Best of the Best

Aug 22nd, 2021
by Darren Hillock.
Here are the 2021 Kenosha County Fair Education Building Best of the Best:

Special Ed:
Champion: Paris Intermediate Group 1
Reserve Champion: Paris Intermediate Group 1

4K:
Champion: Preston Behnke – Randall
Reserve Champion: Mya Carlson-Meyer – Brighton

Kindergarten:
Champion: Kendra Enright – Paris
Reserve Champion: Jax Essay – Paris

1st Grade:
Champion: Lucy Torelons – Trevor/Wilmot
Reserve Champion: Mackenzie Johnson – Bristol

2nd Grade:
Champion: Aiden Butenhoff – Bristol
Reserve Champion: Ellie Thomas – Paris

3rd Grade:
Champion: Kallie Trovillion – Randall
Reserve Champion: Caleb Engle – Paris

4th Grade:
Champion: Olivia Bustos – Randall
Reserve Co-Champion: Kherrington Campbell – Salem
Reserve Co-Champion: Olivia Sikkila – Randall 

5th Grade:
Champion: Vaughan Kroeger – Paris
Reserve Champion: Xavier Jacobs – Lakewood

6th Grade:
Champion: Kennedy Hayes – Randall
Reserve Champion: Devan Schmitz – Riverview

7th Grade:
Champion: Gretta Core – Wheatland
Reserve Co-champion: Whitney Haug – Randall
Reserve Co-champion: Eleanor Bustos – Randall

8th Grade:
Champion: Lesley Velesquez – Randall
Reserve Co-champion: Morgan Rutherford – Trevor/Wilmot
Reserve Co-champion: Zoe Watanabe – Trevor/Wilmot

RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION: Gretta Core – Wheatland


OVERALL GRAND CHAMPION: Lesley Velesquez – Randall

Booth Display Grand Champion: Paris 

