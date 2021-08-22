2021 Kenosha County Fair Centennial Parade coverage (PHOTOS)

A parade was held at the 2021 Kenosha County Fair fairgrounds Sunday morning in honor of the Fair’s centennial.

The parade also represented a revival of an old Sunday at the fair event.

Units in the parade included fair officials, past fair queens and fairests of the fair, community and youth groups and lots of tractors. Also in the parade was the current oldest lifetime member Marylin Zirbel.

The Central High School band provided lively tunes. Here’s some video of their performance:

Here are more photos from the event: