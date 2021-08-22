2021 Daily Kenosha County Fair Preview: Sunday’s schedule for the Kenosha County Fair

Aug 22nd, 2021
by Darren Hillock.

Here is the schedule for Sunday at the 2021 Kenosha County Fair:

  • Hours 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
  • Midway Open Noon-7 p.m. Wristband Special: Noon-7 p.m. $30.
  • 11 a.m. Centennial Parade through the Fairgrounds
  • 1 p.m. Small Animal Livestock Auction – Show & Sale Arena
  • 1 p.m. International Demolition Derby – Grandstands
  • 2 p.m. Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department – K-9 Demonstration – south of Poultry Barn
  • 2:30 p.m. Fairest of the Fair Crowning – Creekside Stage
  • 4 p.m. Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department – K-9 Demonstration – south of Poultry Barn
  • 7 p.m. 2021 Fair Closes
  • Creekside Stage: Noon, Doo Wop Daddies. 3:30 p.m. Class of ’62.
Share1
Tweet
1 Shares

Posted in: Kenosha County Fair.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives