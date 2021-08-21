Tom Neave named new Central HS assistant principal

Tom Neave has been named the new assistant principal at Central High School.

Neave was a business teacher at Central.

From a new release from the district:

Central High School is excited to announce Tom Neave as the new Assistant Principal. Mr. Neave will fill the role due to the resignation of Sean Leavy, who accepted the principal role at Madison East High School. Mr. Neave most recently served as a Business Education teacher at Central; he also served as the DECA advisor and school store advisor. Mr. Neave began his teaching career at Kettle Moraine High School, where he served as a Business Education teacher, leading multiple activities.

Mr. Neave’s commitment to student success, both academically and emotionally, is second to none. Mr. Neave was selected for many reasons, but areas noted included:

-Communicating a passion for student learning and success second to none.

-Creating a vision for helping each and every student grow, learn, and develop.

-Sharing ideas and experiences for professional development for teachers centered on personalized learning, flexible learning opportunities, and interventions to assist struggling students.

-Highlighting the importance of visibility, communication, follow-through, and being student-centered.

-Stressing the importance of relationship building with all stakeholders.

-Five words summarize Tom’s leadership style; they include: Driven, Selfless, Analytical, Innovative, and People-centered.

District Administrator, John Gendron, stated, “Tom Neave was selected from a pool of thirty one applicants and went through a multi-phase interview process that included administrators, professional staff, and students. Westosha Central High School got stronger today! Tom is a leader that will build upon the great things in place, support the work of our staff, and question and analyze opportunities for growth.”