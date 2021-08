Sewing projects made by young exhibitors through the decades are on display in the Junior Fair Exhibits Building at the 2021 Kenosha County Fair.

The display ties in with the fair’s theme this year of Sewn in Tradition as well as the fair’s centennial.

Alumni of the clothing project donated items they made as youngsters. Some of the items are 50 years old.

Here are some more photos, but you really have to see them in person to appreciate the handiwork: