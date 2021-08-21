2021 Kenosha County Fair Rabbit Show coverage (PHOTOS) and results

Aug 21st, 2021
by Darren Hillock.

The 2021 Kenosha County Fair Rabbit Show took place Friday morning at the fairgrounds in Wilmot.

Here are some more photos from the show, followed by results of judging:

Best of Breed

Wooley Jersey: Annatasia Scheele

Any other Fancy Breed: Owen Niccolai

Dutch: Jaden Ouwerkerk

Havana: Jillian Burdick

Holland Lops: Aiden Billingsley

Mini Lops: Abree Lidbloom

Mini Rex: Liam Chudzik

Mini Satin: Alayna Bachand

Netherland Dwarfs: Ben Kunkel

Polish: Kayden Schumacher

Rex: Megan Greenhill

Californian: Matt Knapp

Champagne d’Argent: Lucas Deaton

Creme d’ Argent: Ben Kunkel

Lops: Owen Niccolai

LL Lionhead: Ella Sager

MM Thrianta: Owen Niccolai

Best Opposite in Each Breed

Any other Fancy Breed: Owen Niccolai

Havana: Jillian Burdick

Holland Lops: Owen Niccolai

Mini Lops: Ella Sager

Mini Rex: Owen Niccolai

Netherland Dwarfs: Kadyn Schumacher

Lops: Owen Niccolai

LL Lionhead: Addison Gjermo

MM Thrianta Owen Niccolai

Best of Show: Jaden Ouwerkerk

Best Opposite of Show: Liam Chudzick

Meat Pen Champions: Camille Deaton

Best Get-of-Sir: Grace Lasch

Rabbit Showmanship

Novice — First: Teagen Andrews; Third: Owen Niccolai

Beginning — First: Jillian Burdick; Second: Camille Deaton; Third: Rachel Strong; Fourth: Addison Gjermo.

Junior — First: Lucas Deaton; Second: Ashton Scheele.

Senior — First: Annastasia Schelle; Second: Ella Sager; Third: Grace Lasch; Fourth: Jaden Ouwerkerk.

Champion Showman: Ellas Sager

Share86
Tweet
86 Shares

Posted in: Uncategorized.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives