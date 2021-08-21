2021 Kenosha County Fair Rabbit Show coverage (PHOTOS) and results

The 2021 Kenosha County Fair Rabbit Show took place Friday morning at the fairgrounds in Wilmot.
Here are some more photos from the show, followed by results of judging:
Best of Breed
Wooley Jersey: Annatasia Scheele
Any other Fancy Breed: Owen Niccolai
Dutch: Jaden Ouwerkerk
Havana: Jillian Burdick
Holland Lops: Aiden Billingsley
Mini Lops: Abree Lidbloom
Mini Rex: Liam Chudzik
Mini Satin: Alayna Bachand
Netherland Dwarfs: Ben Kunkel
Polish: Kayden Schumacher
Rex: Megan Greenhill
Californian: Matt Knapp
Champagne d’Argent: Lucas Deaton
Creme d’ Argent: Ben Kunkel
Lops: Owen Niccolai
LL Lionhead: Ella Sager
MM Thrianta: Owen Niccolai
Best Opposite in Each Breed
Any other Fancy Breed: Owen Niccolai
Havana: Jillian Burdick
Holland Lops: Owen Niccolai
Mini Lops: Ella Sager
Mini Rex: Owen Niccolai
Netherland Dwarfs: Kadyn Schumacher
Lops: Owen Niccolai
LL Lionhead: Addison Gjermo
MM Thrianta Owen Niccolai
Best of Show: Jaden Ouwerkerk
Best Opposite of Show: Liam Chudzick
Meat Pen Champions: Camille Deaton
Best Get-of-Sir: Grace Lasch
Rabbit Showmanship
Novice — First: Teagen Andrews; Third: Owen Niccolai
Beginning — First: Jillian Burdick; Second: Camille Deaton; Third: Rachel Strong; Fourth: Addison Gjermo.
Junior — First: Lucas Deaton; Second: Ashton Scheele.
Senior — First: Annastasia Schelle; Second: Ella Sager; Third: Grace Lasch; Fourth: Jaden Ouwerkerk.
Champion Showman: Ellas Sager