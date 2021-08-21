2021 Kenosha County Fair Poultry Show results

Here are results from the 2021 Kenosha County Fair Poultry Show held Thursday at the fairgrounds in Wilmot.
Junior Fair
Grand Champion Turkey: Rebecca Springer – Bronze Hen
Reserve Champion Turkey: Austin Point – White Holland Hen
Grand Champion Duck: Alexander Hannah – Black Muscovy
Reserve Champion Duck: Austin Dawson – Buff
Grand Champion Goose: Ashton Scheele – African Gander
Reserve Champion Goose: Ashton Scheele – Buff Goose
Grand Champion Large Fowl: Ian Kerkman – Rhode Island Red
Reserve Champion Large Fowl: Alexander Hannah – Ancona
Grand Champion Bantam Chicken: Evan Kerkman – Speckled Sussex
Reserve Champion Bantam Chicken: Evan Kerkman – White Wyandotte
Grand Champion Market: Thomas Kirchner
Reserve Champion Market: Aaron Crane
Grand Helmeted Guinea Fowl: Sydney Nys
Poultry Showmanship
Novice — 1st: Elizabeth Barton; 2nd: Rachel Strong; 3rd: Carly Corelli; 4th: Tess Luedtke
Beginner — 1st: Caleb Fleege; 2nd: Tessi Bruett; 3rd: Madelyn Hannah; 4th: Caria Luedtke
Junior — 1st: Emmalyn Hannah; 2nd: Carver Deaton.
Senior — 1st: Ian Kerkman; 2nd: Evan Kerkman; 3rd: Katelyn Hannah; 4th: Alexander Hannah
Champion Showman: Ian Kerkman
Premiere Exhibitor: Ian Kerkman