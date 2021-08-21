2021 Kenosha County Fair Poultry Show results

Aug 21st, 2021
by Darren Hillock.

Here are results from the 2021 Kenosha County Fair Poultry Show held Thursday at the fairgrounds in Wilmot.

Junior Fair

Grand Champion Turkey: Rebecca Springer – Bronze Hen

Reserve Champion Turkey: Austin Point – White Holland Hen

Grand Champion Duck: Alexander Hannah – Black Muscovy

Reserve Champion Duck: Austin Dawson – Buff

Grand Champion Goose: Ashton Scheele – African Gander

Reserve Champion Goose: Ashton Scheele – Buff Goose

Grand Champion Large Fowl: Ian Kerkman – Rhode Island Red

Reserve Champion Large Fowl: Alexander Hannah – Ancona

Grand Champion Bantam Chicken: Evan Kerkman – Speckled Sussex

Reserve Champion Bantam Chicken: Evan Kerkman – White Wyandotte

Grand Champion Market: Thomas Kirchner

Reserve Champion Market: Aaron Crane

Grand Helmeted Guinea Fowl: Sydney Nys

Poultry Showmanship

Novice — 1st: Elizabeth Barton; 2nd: Rachel Strong; 3rd: Carly Corelli; 4th: Tess Luedtke

Beginner — 1st: Caleb Fleege; 2nd: Tessi Bruett; 3rd: Madelyn Hannah; 4th: Caria Luedtke

Junior — 1st: Emmalyn Hannah; 2nd: Carver Deaton.

Senior — 1st: Ian Kerkman; 2nd: Evan Kerkman; 3rd: Katelyn Hannah; 4th: Alexander Hannah

Champion Showman: Ian Kerkman

Premiere Exhibitor: Ian Kerkman

