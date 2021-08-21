2021 Kenosha County Fair pedal tractor pull results-Day 2 (PHOTOS)

Here are the results of the Pedal Tractor Pull competition held Friday at the Fairgrounds in Wilmot:
Ages 5-6
- 1st Place – Max Milock
- 2nd Place – Morgan Schubkegel
- 3rd Place – Bree Kuebker
- 4th Place – Brady Sparr
Ages 7-8
- 1st Place – Kelsie Glaves
- 2nd Place – Hallie Deaton
- 3rd Place – Sierra McAlister
- 4th Place – Micah Onesti
Ages 9- 10
- 1st Place – Jack Glaves
- 2nd Place – Hank Wierzba
- 3rd Place – Atticus Olson
- 4th Place – Tyler Andrew
Ages 11 – 12
- 1st Place – Carver Deaton
- 2nd Place – Paulette Olson
- 3rd Place – Liam Meyers
- 4th Place – Evan Vanderstappen
13 & Older
- 1st Place – Nick Gerlach
- 2nd Place – Kenny Monson
- 3rd Place – Kenny Winkle
- 4th Place – Aaron Deaton
