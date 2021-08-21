2021 Kenosha County Fair pedal tractor pull results-Day 2 (PHOTOS)

Aug 21st, 2021
by Darren Hillock.

Here are the results of the Pedal Tractor Pull competition held Friday at the Fairgrounds in Wilmot:

Ages 5-6

  • 1st Place – Max Milock
  • 2nd Place – Morgan Schubkegel
  • 3rd Place – Bree Kuebker
  • 4th Place – Brady Sparr

Ages 7-8

  • 1st Place – Kelsie Glaves
  • 2nd Place – Hallie Deaton
  • 3rd Place – Sierra McAlister
  • 4th Place – Micah Onesti

Ages 9- 10

  • 1st Place – Jack Glaves
  • 2nd Place – Hank Wierzba
  • 3rd Place – Atticus Olson
  • 4th Place – Tyler Andrew

Ages 11 – 12

  • 1st Place – Carver Deaton
  • 2nd Place – Paulette Olson
  • 3rd Place – Liam Meyers
  • 4th Place – Evan Vanderstappen

13 & Older

  • 1st Place – Nick Gerlach
  • 2nd Place – Kenny Monson
  • 3rd Place – Kenny Winkle
  • 4th Place – Aaron Deaton

Here are some more photos from Friday:

