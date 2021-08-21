2021 Kenosha County Fair Dairy Show results

Here are the results of the 2021 Kenosha County Dairy Show, held Friday at the fairgrounds in Wilmot:
Junior Department 1 – Dairy Cattle
Supreme Champion Overall: Tessi Bruett
Grand Champion
A. Holstein/Red-White – Tessi Bruett – Spring Calf
C. Jersey – Michelle Edmonds – Spring Calf
D. Brown Swiss – Tessi Burett – Spring Calf
E. Ayrshire – Michelle Edmonds – Spring Calf
F. Milking Shorthorn – Michelle Edmonds – Milking Shorthorn Fall Calf
Senior Champion
A. Holstein/Red-White – Michelle Edmonds
Junior Champion
A. Holstein/Red-White – Tessi Bruett
Dairy Showmanship
Beginning
1st: Logan Nutting
2nd: Eli Daniels – Best Fitted
3rd: Carter Vrchota
4th: Addison Gjermo
Best Fitted Dairy Animal: Eli Daniels
Intermediate
1st: Jillian Daniels
2nd: Amy Elfering
3rd: Sierra Perleberg
4th: Thomas Kirchner
Best Fitted Dairy Animal: Sierra Perleberg
Senior
1st: Aleah Daniels
2nd: Chloe Lois
3rd: Carly Lois
Best Fitted Dairy Animal: Chloe Lois
Champion Showman: Jalyn Warren
Alumni Showmanship: Daniel Weis
Name of Winner of Andis Clippers (large animal only): Sierra Perleberg, Reason for winning: Best Fitted in her class
Junior Showmanship
1st – Kinzie Daniels
2nd: Tessi Bruett
3rd: Brooklyn Elfering
4th: Elizabeth Hoffman
5th: Logan Kirchner
6th: Ashley Elfering