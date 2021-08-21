2021 Kenosha County Fair Dairy Show results

Aug 21st, 2021
by Darren Hillock.

Here are the results of the 2021 Kenosha County Dairy Show, held Friday at the fairgrounds in Wilmot:

Junior Department 1 – Dairy Cattle

Supreme Champion Overall: Tessi Bruett

Grand Champion

A. Holstein/Red-White – Tessi Bruett – Spring Calf

C. Jersey – Michelle Edmonds – Spring Calf

D. Brown Swiss – Tessi Burett – Spring Calf

E. Ayrshire – Michelle Edmonds – Spring Calf

F. Milking Shorthorn – Michelle Edmonds – Milking Shorthorn Fall Calf

Senior Champion

A. Holstein/Red-White – Michelle Edmonds

Junior Champion

A. Holstein/Red-White – Tessi Bruett

Dairy Showmanship

Beginning

1st: Logan Nutting

2nd: Eli Daniels – Best Fitted

3rd: Carter Vrchota

4th: Addison Gjermo

Best Fitted Dairy Animal: Eli Daniels

Intermediate

1st: Jillian Daniels

2nd: Amy Elfering

3rd: Sierra Perleberg

4th: Thomas Kirchner

Best Fitted Dairy Animal: Sierra Perleberg

Senior

1st: Aleah Daniels

2nd: Chloe Lois

3rd: Carly Lois

Best Fitted Dairy Animal: Chloe Lois

Champion Showman: Jalyn Warren

Alumni Showmanship: Daniel Weis

Name of Winner of Andis Clippers (large animal only): Sierra Perleberg, Reason for winning: Best Fitted in her class

Junior Showmanship

1st – Kinzie Daniels

2nd: Tessi Bruett

3rd: Brooklyn Elfering

4th: Elizabeth Hoffman

5th: Logan Kirchner

6th: Ashley Elfering

Here is our photo coverage of the show.

