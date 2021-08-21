2021 Kenosha County Fair Dairy Futurity Show coverage (PHOTOS)

2021 Dairy Futurity Champion Jayden Greeno and her mom, Megan Greeno.

The 2021 Dairy Futurity Show at the Kenosha County Far took place Friday afternoon at the fairgrounds in Wilmot.

The show is for children too young to show in the dairy show. Participants dress up themselves and a young calf to reflect a dairy promotional theme. Then the youngsters lead the calf around the ring, and explain their theme to the audience. Meanwhile, dairy project members hand out milk to the audience members.

This year Dairy Futurity champion was Jayden Greeno:

Here are some more photos of the entrants: