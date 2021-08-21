2021 Daily Kenosha County Fair Preview: Saturday’s schedule for the Kenosha County Fair

Aug 21st, 2021
by Darren Hillock.

Here is the schedule for Saturday at the 2021 Kenosha County Fair:

  • Hours 8 a.m.-Midnight
  • Midway Open Noon – 11 p.m. Wristband Specials: Noon to 5 p.m. Noon $25 or noon to 11 p.m. $30.
  • 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Kenosha County First Responder Safety Day
  • Noon Amateur Home Brew Competition Results – The Barrel Room
  • 1p.m. Large Animal Livestock Auction – Show & Sale Arena
  • 4 p.m. Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department – Taser Demonstration – south of Poultry Barn
  • 6 p.m. Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department – Taser Demonstration – south of Poultry Barn
  • 6:45 p.m. Bumper to Bumper IRA Outlaw Sprint Series Racing/Roger Iles Tribute – Grandstands ($10.00 admission
    fee ages 12 and older)
  • 7 p.m. Pie Auction! Public Welcome – Show & Sale Arena
  • Creekside Stage: Noon Mackenzie O’Brien Band; 8:30 p.m. Bella Cain.
