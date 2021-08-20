Aug. 20, 2021 lake test results: Lilly Lake closed to swimming still

Lilly Lake Beach remains closed to swimming after resampling by Kenosha County Public Health on Thursday continued to show elevated E.coli levels there.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate a E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

The Thursday test result that continued the closure at Lilly Lake Beach was 2,419 E.coli/100 mL. The beach has been closed for E.coli level since Tuesday.

The beach was scheduled to be re-sampled Friday.