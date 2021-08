2021 Kenosha County Fair Goat Show Coverage (PHOTOS) and results

The 2021 Kenosha County Fair Goat Shows were held Thursday and Friday at the fairgrounds in Wilmot.

Here are some more photos from the shows, followed by results of judging:

Champion Senior Dairy Doe – Allie Hull, Bristol Strivers

Reserve Champion Senior Dairy Doe – Vanessa LaForge, Bristol Challenge

Champion Junior Dairy Doe – Ashley Elfring, Bristol Strivers

Reserve Champion Dairy Doe – Jadyn Eisenbraun, Bristol Strivers

Supreme Champion Dairy Goat – Allie Hull, Bristol Strivers

Champion Senior Alpine – Vanessa LaForge, Bristol Challenge

Champion Senior Lamancha – Ivy Whitrock, Kenosha Trailblazers

Champion Senior Nigerian Dwarf – Jadyn Eisenbraun, Bristol Strivers

Champion Senior Saanen – Maddie Behning, Bristol Challenge

Champion Senior Sable – Allie Hull, Bristol Strivers

Champion Junior Alpine – Owen Niccolai, Paris Happy Workers

Champion Junior Nigerian Dwarf – Ashley Elfring, Bristol Strivers

Champion Junior Toggenburg – Amelia Holt, Salem Pioneers

Champion Junior Saanen – Avery Holt, Salem Pioneers

Champion Junior Sable – Jadyn Eisenbraun, Bristol Strivers

Overall Grand Champion Market Goat – Hailey Luedtke, Wheatland Willing Workers

Reserve Grand Champion Market Goat – Joy Deaton, Salem Pioneers

Champion Boer – Hailey Luedtke, Wheatland Willing Workers

Champion Breeding Doe – Vanessa LaForge, Bristol Challenge

Supreme Champion Showman – Ella Sager, Paris Happy Workers

Champion Novice Showman – Ella Sager, Paris Happy Workers

Champion Intermediate Showman – Bryleigh Ellis, Bristol Challenge

Champion Senior Showman – Joy Deaton, Salem Pioneers

Champion Pet Class – Ashley Elfring, Bristol Strivers

Champion Obstacle Course – Ella Sager, Paris Happy Workers

Best Pet Costume – Owen Niccolai, Paris Happy Workers