2021 Kenosha County Fair Dairy Show coverage (PHOTOS)

Aug 20th, 2021
by Darren Hillock.

The 2021 Kenosha County Fair Dairy Show took place Friday at the fairgrounds in Wilmot.

We expect to have results from the judging later, Check back!

In the meantime, here are some more photos from the show:

