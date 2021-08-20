2021 Daily Kenosha County Fair Preview: Friday’s schedule for the Kenosha County Fair

Here is the schedule for Friday at the 2021 Kenosha County Fair:
- Hours 8 a.m.-Midnight
- Midway Open Noon – 11 p.m.; 1 ticket off each ride Noon-5 p.m.; Wristband Specials: noon-5 p.m. $20.00 or noon-11 p.m. $30.00
- 8 a.m. Junior Fair Horse & Pony Show – Horse Show Ring
- 8:30 a.m. Junior Fair Rabbit Show followed by Open Class Rabbit Show – north of Rabbit Building
- 9 a.m. Junior Fair Dairy Show followed by Open Class Dairy Show – Show & Sale Arena
- 9:30 a.m. Children’s Parade Registration Begins – Outside Fair Office (ages 14 and under) Register by 10:15 a.m.
- 10 a.m. Pedal Tractor Pull Registration – (ages 5 – 12 and 13 – 16) north of 4-H Exhibit Buildings
- 10:30 a.m. Children’s Parade Begins
- 11 a.m. Pedal Tractor Pull (ages 13 – 16) – north of 4-H Exhibit Buildings
- 11:30 a.m. Pedal Tractor Pull (ages 5 – 12) – north of 4-H Exhibit Buildings
- 1 p.m. Open Class Flower Arrangements and Cheese Judging Open Class Building
- 3 p.m. Junior Goat Fun Classes – Show & Sale Arena
- 4 p.m. Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Bomb Unit Demonstration – south of Poultry Barn
- 5 p.m. 4-H Fish Casting Contest at Fish Pond
- 6 p.m. Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Bomb Unit Demonstration – south of Poultry Building
- 6:30 p.m. Hay Bale Throwing Contest – Show & Sale Arena (all ages)
- 6:45 p.m. Friday Night Thunder! Racing with a special Monster Truck Demonstration – Grandstands ($5.00 admission fee ages 12 and older) 9 p.m. Fireworks
- Creekside Stage: 8:30 p.m. State Line Drive.