Thursday was the first night of crashing, smashing farm equipment action at the 2021 Kenosha County Fair.

Seven competitors took to the track with their combines: Jake , Dana Druker (blue), Kris Rigert (dark green), Matt Rowntree (green), Ted Kelley (red), Aaron Denko (pink), Chase Warren (cow).

First place was Jake Kastenson, Franksville, 2nd place Chase Warren, Wheatland, and 3rd place Ted Kelley, Bristol.