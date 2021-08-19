2021 Kenosha County Fair Swine Show winners

Here are the winners of the 2021 Kenosha County Fair Swine Show, which was held Wednesday at the fairgrounds in Wilmot (here are photos we took of the show):
Grand champion market hog: Brooklyn Schultz.
Reserve grand champion market hog: Jaylen Warren
Champion Duroc: Brent Mason
Champion Chester White Aaron Denko
Champion Spot: Lily Schultz
Champion Hampshire: Brooke Mason
Champion Yorkshire: Jaylen Warren
Champion All Other Breeds: Grant Sweatman
Champion Crossbred: Brooklyn Schultz
Champion Berkshire: Beau Schwertfeger
Grand Champion Showman: Tucker Matrisch
Senior Showman: Jaylen Warren
Intermediate Showman: Brooke Mason
Junior Showman: Jillian Daniels
Beginner Showman: Eli Daniels