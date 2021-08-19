2021 Kenosha County Fair Swine Show winners

Aug 19th, 2021
by Darren Hillock.

Here are the winners of the 2021 Kenosha County Fair Swine Show, which was held Wednesday at the fairgrounds in Wilmot (here are photos we took of the show):

Grand champion market hog: Brooklyn Schultz.

Reserve grand champion market hog: Jaylen Warren

Champion Duroc: Brent Mason

Champion Chester White Aaron Denko

Champion Spot: Lily Schultz

Champion Hampshire: Brooke Mason

Champion Yorkshire: Jaylen Warren

Champion All Other Breeds: Grant Sweatman

Champion Crossbred: Brooklyn Schultz

Champion Berkshire: Beau Schwertfeger

Grand Champion Showman: Tucker Matrisch

Senior Showman: Jaylen Warren

Intermediate Showman: Brooke Mason

Junior Showman: Jillian Daniels

Beginner Showman: Eli Daniels

