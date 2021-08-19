2021 Kenosha County Fair Poultry Show coverage (PHOTOS)

The Poultry Show took place Thursday at the 2021 Kenosha County Fair at the fairgrounds in Wilmot.
We expect to have results of the judging later.
Meanwhile, here are some more photos from the show:
